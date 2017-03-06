Tips On How To Handle Your Individual Finances

It is so easy to get lost in a confusing world of numbers, rules, and regulations that sticking your head in the sand and hoping that it all works out for your personal finances can seem like a tempting idea. This article contains some useful information that might just convince you to pull your head up and take charge.

Keep up with your bills to have better personal finance. Many times people will pay part of a bill, and this gives the company the ability to tack on expensive late fees. By paying your bills on time, it can actually bring up your credit score, and put a few extra dollars in your pocket in the end.

To save money on your real estate financing you should talk to several mortgage brokers. Each will have their own set of rules about where they can offer discounts to get your business but you'll have to calculate just how much each one could save you. A smaller up front fee may not be the best bargain if the long term rate it higher.

Find your own financing when buying a car. You will have more negotiating power than if you are relying on the dealer and their banks to get you financed. They will try to talk to you into monthly payments rather than the actual cost of the car. If you already have your loan in place, you can concentrate on the cost of the car itself, because you already know what your payment would be.

To keep your personal financial life afloat, you should put a portion of every paycheck into savings. In the current economy, that can be hard to do, but even small amounts add up over time. Interest in a savings account is usually higher than your checking, so there is the added bonus of accruing more money over time.

Always buy used cars over new and save yourself money. The biggest depreciation in car value happens during the first 10,000 miles it is driven. After that the depreciation becomes much slower. Buy a car that has those first miles on it to get a much better deal for just as good a car.

There's an easy way to avoid credit card debt: don't dig yourself into the hole to begin with. Before you buy anything with your credit card, ask yourself a few questions. Ask yourself how long it will take to pay off. Anything you know you cannot pay in full within a month should be avoided.

Credit cards can be a good alternative to a debit card. If you apply and are approved for a credit card, use them on day-to-day purchases, such as gas and groceries. Most credit cards offer some kind of rewards, like cash back on these items.

Save a little money where you can. Look for substitute goods. For example, this week at my grocery store, I could have bought a pound of beef for stew, precut into neat little cubes from the scrap trimmed off of beef round, for 3.50. On the other hand, I could have chopped it myself from the beef round roast for $2.50.

Take a snapshot of your spending habits. Keep a journal of absolutely everything that you purchase for at least a month. Every dime must be accounted for in the journal in order to be able to truly see where your money is going. After the month is over, review and see where changes can be made.

If you want to save money when you go shopping, take out the amount of money you are going to use beforehand and leave your debit or credit card at home. Having your credit or debit card with you when you are shopping will just tempt you to spend more money.

If you're a responsible credit card holder who always pays balances on time and in full, it is a good idea to consider rewards credit cards. There are tons of different rewards that are available, so you should be able to find one that appeals to you. By doing this, you'll be able to make a bit of money off purchases you normally make anyway.

You should buy items that you use a lot in bulk. Often times it's cheaper to buy things like toilet paper, paper towels, plates, mustard, canned good, etc. in bulk from places like Sams Club or BJs. Eventually you'll use everything, and in the long run you'll safe yourself some money.

After reading this article, your attitude towards your money should be much improved. By changing some of the ways you behave financially, you can completely change your situation. Instead of wondering where your money goes after each paycheck, you should know exactly where it is, because YOU put it there.