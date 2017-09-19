Your Credit Report: Make It Shine

While it is very easy to lower your credit score (a late payment here, a forgotten bill there), it is much harder to raise it back up. Bad credit often means higher interest rates, being denied for student loans, or even being turned down by a potential landlord. This article will help you avoid these things with credit score repair.

Order a free credit report and comb it for any errors there may be. Making sure your credit reports are accurate is the easiest way to repair your credit since you put in relatively little time and energy for significant score improvements. You can order your credit report through companies like Equifax for free.

To avoid getting in trouble with your creditors, keep in touch with them. Explain to them your situation and set up a payment plan with them. By contacting them, you show them that you are not a customer that does not intend to pay them back. This also means that they will not send a collection agency after you.

All documentation that you send to reporting agencies should be sent by certified mail. Through this method you will have documentation of your sending and the agencies will be giving a return receipt of the mailing. In this way you are guaranteeing that from your end to their end, the required steps have been met.

To build up a good credit report, you should stop using cash for everything. Start paying with your credit card when you go shopping for groceries or other minor purchases. This should raise your limit on your credit card and then allow you to use it to buy more expensive items.

Legitimate credit counselors can help you repair your credit. Good counselors will work with you over the long haul, assisting you for the weeks or months it takes to patch up your credit. They can help you prioritize your bills and debts and offer assistance if your financial resources are lacking. Credit counselors rarely work for free but they can be worth the money if your credit problems are serious.

The most common hit on people's credit reports is the late payment hit. It can really be disastrous to your credit score. It may seem to be common sense but is the most likely reason that a person's credit score is low. Even making your payment a couple days late, could have serious impact on your score.

If your personal or financial data has been compromised by identity theft or malicious criminal activity, consider paying the relatively inexpensive amount for a good credit monitoring service. A credit monitoring company will quickly alert you to any suspicious activity or use of your private financial data that appears to be malignant.

Know your rights when dealing with the credit bureaus. When you file a dispute over an error, the credit bureau has 30 to 45 days to investigate the error. If the mistake is confirmed, or if the creditor does not respond to the investigation, then the error must be removed from your report. This is your right, and you need to remember that.

Do not dodge the calls from collections agencies. You have thirty days to make payment from the receipt of the collections notice before it shows up on your credit report. Quite often, they will allow you to break up the payment into a few monthly payments and it will not show on your credit report.

When you receive your credit report you should read through it and look for any errors. If there are mistakes you should file a dispute to correct any mistakes. You can also write to the credit reporting agency to let them know it is inaccurate and that it should be investigated.

Consider credit counseling. There are many good non-profit credit-counseling agencies available to help people get out of debt and repair their credit. If you don't think that you can get of debt by yourself, go speak to a counselor and get the advice that you need to take back control of your finances.

There are so many people who have fallen into hard times these days, causing their credit to deteriorate. If you are one of these people, there is still hope. The tips in the above article are meant to help you get your credit back on track, thus improving your life.