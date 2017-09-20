Your Credit Report: Make It Shine

Having a good credit score can help you get a lower interest rate when you go to buy a car or a house, but not everyone has a good credit score. If your credit score is not as good as you would like it to be, then check out these tips to help you repair your credit.

When disputing items with a credit reporting agency make sure to not use photocopied or form letters. Form letters send up red flags with the agencies and make them think that the request is not legitimate. This type of letter will cause the agency to work a bit more diligently to verify the debt. Do not give them a reason to look harder.

Report good information to credit repot agencies to help increase your score. If you have a job that is not listed, have it added to show job stability and increased income. If you owe taxes and have paid them on time, have that information added as well, to show that you do have the ability to pay debts.

An important tip to consider when working to repair your credit is the fact that you should set your sights high when it comes to buying a house. At the bare minimum, you should work to attain a 700 FICO score before applying for loans. The money you will save by having a higher credit score will result in thousands and thousands of dollars in savings.

An important tip to consider when working to repair your credit is to ideally keep your credit card utilization no more than 25 percent of the total credit limit. This is important because your credit card utilization is directly responsible for your credit rating. If your balance is high, aim to bring it down to no more than 70 percent.

Legitimate credit counselors can help you repair your credit. Good counselors will work with you over the long haul, assisting you for the weeks or months it takes to patch up your credit. They can help you prioritize your bills and debts and offer assistance if your financial resources are lacking. Credit counselors rarely work for free but they can be worth the money if your credit problems are serious.

A great choice of a law firm for credit repair is Lexington Law Firm. They offer credit improvement help with absolutely no extra charge for their e-mail or telephone support during any given time. You can cancel their service anytime with no hidden charges. Whichever law firm you do choose, make sure that they don't charge for every attempt they make with a creditor whether it be successful or not.

Fighting with your creditors may be a challenge and quite frustrating. Keep your cool. It will not pay to get angry and scream at the representative that you are communicating with. It will likely make them less likely to bend on any fees that they could potentially drop for you.

If you are trying to repair or increase your credit score, then pay attention to all of your credit cards. Many lenders are unexpectedly lowering the limits on many of their cards. A lowered limit will result in a sudden jump in the percentage of your credit that you are using, which will have a significant negative effect on your credit score.

When trying to repair your credit it is important not to miss any more of your monthly credit card payments. You will never be able to truly repair your credit if you do that because this missed payment will go on your credit report and stay there for at least seven years.

If you are looking at consolidating your debt you should check the fees of the company you want to go with. Make sure they are charging you an amount that is reasonable and comparable to other debt consolidation companies. Remember, you want to eliminate debt, not get into debt further.

If you believe there is an error on your credit report, be sure to submit a specific dispute with the proper bureau. Along with a letter describing the error, submit the incorrect report and highlight the disputed information. The bureau must start processing your dispute within a month of your submission. If a negative error is resolved, your credit score will improve.

As mentioned earlier, having bad credit can negatively impact your lifestyle. Getting your credit score back up can make you a less risky (and therefore a more attractive) candidate during interviews, applications for housing, and requests for loans. Using these credit score improvement tips can be extremely beneficial if you would like to raise your credit score.