Tips To Assist You Get Your Credit Under Control!

Having terrible credit can affect your daily life in a number of ways. It's harder to own a home and interest rates are higher on cars, insurance and a number of other purchases. If you've had a hard time keeping your credit rating up, here are a few tips to get your credit back in good shape.

Nothing will repair your credit other than time. If you have late payments, defaults or even bankruptcy, your score will go down. There is no way to remove these once they have been reported. Only time and good behavior will eventually make them less and less of a determining factor in your score and the credit that you receive.

Discuss your credit situation with a counselor from a non-profit agency that specializes in credit counseling. If you qualify, counselors may be able to consolidate your debts or even contact debtors to reduce (or eliminate) certain charges. Gather as many details about your credit situation as possible before you contact the agency so that you look prepared and serious about repairing your credit.

Repairing your credit file can be difficult if you are opening new accounts or having your credit polled by creditors. Improvements to your credit rating take time, however, having new creditors check your standing will have an immediate impact on your rating. Avoid new accounts or checks to your history while you are improving your history.

Keep your first account open. Whatever credit account you have had open the longest, is the best one to keep on your report. Don't close this account because the limit is too low or the rate is too high. Try to get a higher credit limit, or ask for a lower interest rate, but even if they won't give that to you, keep the card and keep using it. The longer track record you have with an account, the more it will affect your score in a positive way.

Use online banking to automatically submit payments to creditors each month. If you're trying to repair your credit, missing payments is going to undermine your efforts. When you set up an automatic payment schedule, you are ensuring that all payments are paid on time. Most banks can do this for you in a few clicks, but if yours doesn't, there is software that you can install to do it yourself.

Having between two and four active credit cards will improve your credit image and regulate your spending better. Using less than two cards will actually make it more difficult to establish a new and improved spending history but any more than four and you may seem unable to efficiently manage spending. Operating with about three cards makes you look good and spend wiser.

Utilize the tools that are on the Federal Trade Commission's website. You will find sample letters that you can use to dispute things that you find inaccurate on your credit report. There are additional ways to dispute these inaccuracies but they are a bit less user friendly and can be confusing.

Use your credit card to pay for everyday purchases but be sure to pay off the card in full at the end of the month. This will improve your credit score and make it easier for you to keep track of where your money is going each month but be careful not to overspend and pay it off each month.

Lower the limits on your credit cards. By doing this, you will be less inclined to use them as often as you normally would. You will also be able to get them paid off in a timely manner by doing this because you won't be spending as much on them.

The most common hit on people's credit reports is the late payment hit. It can really be disastrous to your credit score. It may seem to be common sense but is the most likely reason that a person's credit score is low. Even making your payment a couple days late, could have serious impact on your score.

One easy step you can take to begin fixing your credit score is to change your payment history. Missed payments and delinquent payments, even those that are just a few days late, can take a big chunk out of your credit score. Begin paying your bills on time, or even before they are due, and you will see your credit scores slowly rise.

Never think that you cannot work your way out of bad credit. By following the advice you learned here, you can begin to take the steps necessary to get those creditors off your back and to finally be free and clear of that encompassing burden, that is a bad credit score.